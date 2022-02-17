Jeff Coleman sues to get on congressional ballot

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman wants a federal court to clarify qualifying deadlines in his quest to be on the Republican congressional primary ballot.

His issue stems from conflicting court rulings in response to congressional boundaries redrawn by the Alabama Legislature last year.

First, a three-judge panel ruled on January 24 those boundaries violate the Voting Rights Act.

Those judges also pushed the Jan. 28 deadline for congressional candidates to qualify forward to February 11, and demanded lawmakers use that time to come up with a redistricting plan that better reflects Alabama’s racial makeup.

However, the state appealed that ruling, and on February 7, the U.S. Supreme Court declared those new boundaries in compliance with federal law, staying the previous order.

But what the nation’s highest court failed to address is the qualifying deadline and whether it should have reverted to January 28 because of the ruling that extended deadline essentially got overturned.

On February 10---the day before the extended deadline ended---Jeff Coleman filed to run against fellow Republican Barry Moore, the incumbent..

The Alabama Republican Party has neither recognized Coleman’s candidacy nor commented publicly on the dispute, presumably awaiting court guidance on Coleman’s motion filed last Thursday.

Secretary of the State John Merrill, Alabama’s top election official, has his own view on the matter.

He believes the correct deadline should have been February 7, when the Supreme Court ruled.

However, Merrill said will certify all candidates that the state’s political parities submit by March 9.

Moore deflected questions about the controversy Thursday, in Dothan to attend a town hall meeting.

“We’re not really involved in (qualifying confusion). We’re just going to run our race. We were elected to do a job and we’re going to continue to do the job,” he said.

Coleman, if allowed on the ballot, would be Moore’s sole opposition in the May 24 primary.

Though Coleman’s candidacy is in question, he is is airing slick television commercials, promoting himself as a “conservative trucker.”

He owns Coleman American, a nationwide household goods moving company based in Midland City, Alabama.

In 2020, Coleman finished far ahead of six other Republican candidates, capturing 38 percent of the primary vote but his campaign floundered in the weeks following.

In a pandemic-delayed July runoff, Moore won by 20 points.

Coleman is not the only one seeking help from the courts.

Alabama Democrats on Wednesday filed a motion seeking to have the Supreme Court ruling that congressional lines should remain intact reversed.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

