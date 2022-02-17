Hartford building on cyber security

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- Beefing up cyber security is one of many goals Hartford city officials are working towards.

This upgrade will not only benefit the departments within the city but be key in protecting residents’ and their information.

The city is moving forward with upgrading their IT capabilities.

“They’re going to harden the security from an internal and external standpoint, which has to do from ransomware attacks and this type of thing that’s so common now,” Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland said.

Something the city has been susceptible to in the past.

“There’s been several department heads here that have had email hacks and, so with that going on, they’re phishing to try to do this,” Strickland added.

The new IT needs will be protecting more than just city information.

“It’s well needed but definitely from ransomware attacks to protect citizens money, that’s a key part of it,” Strickland said.

This isn’t just for cyber security purposes.

“We are improving our IT hardware for the city employees; therefore, they can communicate better between departments,” Strickland finished.

This is something the mayor and council have been working to do since they started their term in November of 2020.

The new technology will allow for EMS upgrades as well which will help with patience care paperwork.

