Former pediatric nurse practitioner sentenced for child pornography

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former pediatric nurse practitioner pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography on Feb. 15.

42-year-old William Clinton Storey, of Preston, Ga., was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

“As a pediatric nurse practitioner, William Storey was charged with promoting the health and welfare of children. Instead, he chose to prey upon our most vulnerable citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Holding child predators accountable is one of the highest priorities of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We will use every resource available to bring justice to those who make, distribute and view child pornography.”

In addition to jailtime, Storey will also be order to pay $67,000 in restitution to his victims and will register as a lifelong sex offender upon his release.

