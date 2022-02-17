Advertisement

On the dotted line: Tomlin signs with Wallace

The Ariton senior will suit up with the Lady Govs next spring.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - Ariton senior Reagan Tomlin put pen to paper today signing with Wallace softball.

This was an easy decision for Tomlin whose Wallace roots run deep.

Both Tomlin’s older brother and sister have played at Wallace as well.

Her sister, Robin, is currently on the softball team and is a big reason Tomlin chose to suit up for the Lady Govs next season.

“It would be really fun, I haven’t played with her in awhile,” Tomlin said. “So, it would be good to get back on the field with her. So, a great influence watching her play and having fun helped me make this decision.”

