Advertisement

Doctors: Pediatric COVID cases appear to be trending down

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID cases are starting to drop, and so are the number of children ending up in the hospital sick with the virus.

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said Omicron put significantly more children in the hospital than previous strains and said that was expected.

That’s because Omicron is twice as contagious as the Delta variant, vaccination rates are low among children, and there isn’t even a vaccine approved for children under the age of five.

Just last month, there were 110 children in the hospital with COVID with 11 pediatric patients in the ICU.

On Tuesday, there were 40 children hospitalized statewide.

On Wednesday, Children’s of Alabama reported 23 patients with COVID and fewer than 5 were on ventilators.

Dr. Williamson said overall, the trend shows a decline in pediatric hospitalizations with the numbers continuing to fluctuate.

“We are unfortunately not done yet. We’re not back to where we were prior to this most recent surge. We’re not back to the 230 to 300 cases a day, under 300 patients in the hospital that we were in early December. So, that’s…we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve come a long way, but we still have the opportunity to continue to see community transmission, and unfortunately continue to see people hospitalized,” Dr. Williamson explained.

The FDA was supposed to consider Pfizer’s vaccine for children under five this week, but that review has been postponed until April.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

431 TRAFFIC CRASH
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Houston County intersection
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
{CAPTION HERE}
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Chickens
Georgia imposes poultry rules to keep bird flu out of state

Latest News

Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Alabama's Challenge Town Hall
Dothan hosts Veteran Suicide Town Hall
While new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are down, deaths from the virus are...
Progress on COVID not enough to stop masking, health experts say