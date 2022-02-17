Advertisement

Alabama House delays vote on riot legislation

The Alabama House of Representatives delayed a vote on legislation that would create a new...
The Alabama House of Representatives delayed a vote on legislation that would create a new definition of riot and increase the penalties for participating in one.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives delayed a vote on legislation that would create a new definition of riot and increase the penalties for participating in one.

The bill by Rep. Allen Treadaway was on the Wednesday night debate agenda, but Treadaway asked to delay a vote noting the late hour.

The measure is expected to spark a filibuster by House Democrats.

Republicans supporting the bill say it is needed to combat violent protests that cause injuries and property damage. But critics argue it would have a chilling effect on protests and that the loose definition of riot could allow an officer to make arrests based on presumptions about the people involved.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

{CAPTION HERE}
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
431 TRAFFIC CRASH
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Houston County intersection
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Chickens
Georgia imposes poultry rules to keep bird flu out of state

Latest News

Florida House passes GOP 15-week abortion ban
Jeff Coleman joins lawsuit to get on congressional ballot
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would ban transgender students from using...
Alabama lawmakers advance transgender bathroom bill
The committee room fills up with law enforcement ahead of a hearing on HB272 - concealed carry...
House committee approves permitless carry bill