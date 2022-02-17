Advertisement

ADPH addresses trend of lower COVID-19 transmission rates

By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While COVID-19 remains a threat across the state, the numbers are getting better.

“We have come down from historic pandemic highs, but we’re still in that high community transmission,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

ADPH’s COVID-19 map has been solid red for months, indicating high levels of community transmission in every county.

Days ago, Sumter County shifted to yellow, meaning moderate levels of community spread. Right now, Sumter County is red again, but five other counties are not.

Lowndes, Bullock, Perry, Chambers and Greene counties are all orange, indicating “substantial” COVID-19 transmission rather than “high.”

“It’s been awhile and it’s certainly good to see those numbers trending downward in pretty much all our categories, including hospitalizations,” Stubblefield said. “Our deaths, however, haven’t fallen but that’s to be expected.”

This is just the data. The doctor stresses real people are being affected daily, and while the tide may be shifting its not time to let your guard down.

“Sometimes when you look at a map, or you look at graphs, or you look at numbers, it’s easy to forget that these are real people that are hurting, that are loved ones, that are fathers and mothers and grandparents and children,” he said.

The doctor is still hopeful for more improvement over the next couple of weeks. By that point, he believes ADPH could begin making predictions on how this pandemic will unfold this spring and summer.

Stubblefield explained that these improvements are likely linked to the vaccines, in combination with people who have already been infected with Omicron.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

{CAPTION HERE}
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
431 TRAFFIC CRASH
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Houston County intersection
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Chickens
Georgia imposes poultry rules to keep bird flu out of state

Latest News

Congressman Al Lawson (D-Fla.) reintroduced a bill that would create a federal program to put...
American Heart Month: A father’s plea for student access to AEDs
Florida House passes GOP 15-week abortion ban
Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases
Drugs used to treat COVID discontinued
Drugs used to treat COVID discontinued
Drugs used to treat COVID discontinued
Drugs used to treat COVID discontinued