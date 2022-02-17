Advertisement

4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast

By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Crews have recovered and identified two bodies found at the site of an airplane that went down off the North Carolina coast Sunday.

The Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed about three miles off the Outer Banks coast, WITN reported. The plane was seen behaving erratically before dropping off the radar.

Authorities say there’s no indication that anyone survived the crash.

The aircraft was carrying eight people returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County:

  • Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, Greenville, pilot
  • Jeffrey Rawls, 28, Greenville
  • Stephanie Fulcher, 42, Sea Level
  • Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, 15, Sea Level
  • Douglas “Hunter” Parks, 45, Sea Level
  • Noah Styron, 15, Cedar Island
  • Michael “Daily” Shepard, 15, Atlantic
  • Jacob “Jake” Taylor, 16, Atlantic
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County(Carteret County Public School System)

The cabin of the plane was found late Monday night in about 55 feet of water.

Dive teams were at the site earlier this week in attempts to recover bodies and electronic equipment on the aircraft.

Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of the two passengers who were positively identified have been given to their families.

The other remains will be sent to the Brody School of Medicine at ECU for additional examination and identification.

The Coast Guard suspended its search efforts and has shut down the command center.

The flight data recorder and other aircraft parts that were recovered are being turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

{CAPTION HERE}
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
431 TRAFFIC CRASH
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Houston County intersection
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Chickens
Georgia imposes poultry rules to keep bird flu out of state

Latest News

FILE - A Cadet listens during a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on the parade...
Sexual assault reports increase at US military academies
FILE - "Candy Bomber" pilot Gail Halvorsen gives thumbs up in front of an old US military...
‘Candy Bomber’ who dropped sweets during Berlin Airlift dies
In this December 2021 photo provided by Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research, a bald eagle receives...
Nearly half of US bald eagles suffer lead poisoning
In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla faces another US investigation: unexpected braking
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Bill averting federal shutdown clears initial Senate hurdle