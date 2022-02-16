Advertisement

Wiregrass Public Safety Center hosting first responders job fair

Job Fair
Job Fair(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Houston county is in dire need of first responders. That’s why next week the wiregrass public safety center is hosting a multi-agency “first responders job fair.” It won’t be your typical job fair. Live demonstrations will show those interested what each job will require of them.

Police, fire, dispatch, and ambulance services are just some agencies that will be in attendance.

Anyone interested in a job that makes a difference in the community are encouraged to come out and see what could be the right fit.

Sgt. Taiwon Truitt, Dothan police department expresses, “this is a very rewarding job and we are looking for good people to fill these vacancies with all these different agencies and it takes good people to do this job effectively.”

The job fair is Wednesday, February 23rd from 11:00 to 1:00 at the wiregrass public safety center. Computer stations will be available for anyone who wants to submit an application.

