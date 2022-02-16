Warm Through Thursday

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather continues into Thursday, but a cold front will pass Thursday night with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. While severe weather is likely west of our area, the threat is very low for the Wiregrass. We’ll turn a bit cooler for Friday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, windy and warm. High near 77°. Winds S at 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 56°. Winds SW/W at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 56° High: 66° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 64° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 70° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 73° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 81° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

