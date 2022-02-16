Warm Through Thursday
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather continues into Thursday, but a cold front will pass Thursday night with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. While severe weather is likely west of our area, the threat is very low for the Wiregrass. We’ll turn a bit cooler for Friday.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny, windy and warm. High near 77°. Winds S at 15-25 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 56°. Winds SW/W at 10-15 mph.
EXTENDED
FRI: Cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 56° High: 66° 20%
SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 64° 5%
SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 70° 5%
MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 73° 10%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 81° 20%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.