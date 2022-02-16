Students are challenged to prepare for life after high school

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Preparing students to enter the workforce is crucial.

That’s why the “Citizens Promise Program” was created.

On Wednesday, Dothan High students were challenged to be life, career and citizen ready.

Community leaders, mentors and business owners spoke to juniors today.

Essential work skills and how to keep social media accounts professional were two main topics discussed.

Speakers also touched on planning for job interviews, and how to make a lasting impression.

“Attitude, coming to work on time, saying what you’re gonna do and actually doing what you say you’re gonna do,” says Cynthia Green with the Liberty Learning Foundation. “Those are all things that are really important for these students to understand.”

Additional activities and events are planned to prepare Dothan students for life after high school.

