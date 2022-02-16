Advertisement

Students are challenged to prepare for life after high school

DHS juniors
DHS juniors(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Preparing students to enter the workforce is crucial.

That’s why the “Citizens Promise Program” was created.

On Wednesday, Dothan High students were challenged to be life, career and citizen ready.

Community leaders, mentors and business owners spoke to juniors today.

Essential work skills and how to keep social media accounts professional were two main topics discussed.

Speakers also touched on planning for job interviews, and how to make a lasting impression.

“Attitude, coming to work on time, saying what you’re gonna do and actually doing what you say you’re gonna do,” says Cynthia Green with the Liberty Learning Foundation. “Those are all things that are really important for these students to understand.”

Additional activities and events are planned to prepare Dothan students for life after high school.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

