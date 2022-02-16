Advertisement

Strong Winds Thursday

By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A very windy day tomorrow for the wiregrass. Winds are predicted to be between 35 and 40 mph throughout the day BEFORE a line of showers and storms move in. Wind speeds will increase by 10+ mph when the line passes through.

Wind
Wind(WTVY)

Be sure to secure any outdoor furniture and plants tonight.

We have received several reports this week of brush fires around the Wiregrass. Strong winds will only enhance the spread if one starts up. Please take all precautions to ensure your safety. Thankfully tomorrow night we will receive some much needed rainfall which will help with these dry conditions.

