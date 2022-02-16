Strong Winds Thursday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A very windy day tomorrow for the wiregrass. Winds are predicted to be between 35 and 40 mph throughout the day BEFORE a line of showers and storms move in. Wind speeds will increase by 10+ mph when the line passes through.

Wind (WTVY)

Be sure to secure any outdoor furniture and plants tonight.

We have received several reports this week of brush fires around the Wiregrass. Strong winds will only enhance the spread if one starts up. Please take all precautions to ensure your safety. Thankfully tomorrow night we will receive some much needed rainfall which will help with these dry conditions.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.