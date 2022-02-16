Spring like day today

SYNOPSIS – Not as chilly this morning, most of us are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This afternoon the wind will pick up out of the southeast and bring in some much warmer air highs will be in the middle 70s. Tomorrow even warmer ahead of our next cold front that will move through late tomorrow evening, showers and storms are possible but severe weather chances are low. We will be back in the 60s for highs over the weekend with a slight chance of rain to kick off next week on Monday. Temperatures really warm up as we head deeper into next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, rain late. High near 77°. Winds SE 10-20 mph 70%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 66° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 64° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 68° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 48° High: 71° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 81° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 82° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

