Advertisement

Spring like day today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Not as chilly this morning, most of us are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This afternoon the wind will pick up out of the southeast and bring in some much warmer air highs will be in the middle 70s. Tomorrow even warmer ahead of our next cold front that will move through late tomorrow evening, showers and storms are possible but severe weather chances are low. We will be back in the 60s for highs over the weekend with a slight chance of rain to kick off next week on Monday. Temperatures really warm up as we head deeper into next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, rain late. High near 77°. Winds SE 10-20 mph 70%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 66° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 64° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 68° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 48° High: 71° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 81° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 82° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The SUV Houston County Deputy Ben Parrish drove when he nearly died in a wreck.
Injured officer meets man who saved his life
Houston County Healthcare Authority member Taylor Knight.
Southeast Health board member quits amid lawmaker spat
Adham Khaled Bakr was arrested Monday and taken to the Houston County Jail.
Man charged with 20 counts of child pornography
The victim has been identified as Janiyah Simmons.
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘playfighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Alabama senator proposing decriminalizing personal marijuana possession for minor offenses

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-16-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-16-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 15, 2022
WTVY Wx Logo
Big Warm-up Underway
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-15-22
Mostly sunny this afternoon