Record-breaking blue diamond could sell for $48 million

The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever appraised.(Sotheby's/De Beers/Diacore via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - The biggest vivid-blue diamond is up for grabs for a pretty penny.

It’s called “The De Beers Cullinan Blue,” and Sotheby’s says it could sell for at least $48 million.

The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever appraised.

The agency has also deemed the diamond “fancy vivid blue,” the highest color grading possible.

The big rock is expected to be placed for auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Luxury Week in April.

