Advertisement

Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada’s capital

Ottawa's police chief resigns amid ongoing protests. (Source: CTV NETWORK/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police Wednesday began warning truckers who have been protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and clogging the streets of Ottawa for nearly three weeks that they must leave now.

Officers knocked on the doors of the rigs parked outside the Parliament building and handed out notices informing drivers they risk arrest and the loss of their licenses under Canada’s Emergencies Act.

Police also began ticketing vehicles.

Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions have blocked several crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, hurting their economies. (CNN, CBC, CTV, WKBW, KUSA)

Some truckers ripped up the order, and one protester shouted, “I will never go home!”

The warnings came just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the law and gave authorities power to ban the blockades and tow away the trucks.

Since late January, protesters in trucks and other vehicles have jammed the streets of the capital and obstructed border crossings, decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 precautions and condemning Trudeau’s Liberal government.

___

Gillies reported from Toronto. Associated Press writer Robert Bumsted in Ottawa contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV Houston County Deputy Ben Parrish drove when he nearly died in a wreck.
Injured officer meets man who saved his life
Houston County Healthcare Authority member Taylor Knight.
Southeast Health board member quits amid lawmaker spat
Adham Khaled Bakr was arrested Monday and taken to the Houston County Jail.
Man charged with 20 counts of child pornography
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Alabama senator proposing decriminalizing personal marijuana possession for minor offenses

Latest News

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine minors.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 minors at a high school
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing, progress seen in COVID-19 fight
(Source: City of Dothan)
LIVE: Dothan is hosting Veteran Suicide Town Hall Wednesday morning
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback