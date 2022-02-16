Advertisement

Parents, others urged to discuss dating violence with teens

February is National Teen Dating Violence & Prevention Awareness Month
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - February is National Teen Dating Violence & Prevention Awareness Month. It’s an opportunity to start talking to teens about relationships.

Experts say this is an all too common issue that affects millions of teenagers every year. According to the website loveisrespect.org, one in three teenagers in the United States will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they’re dating before they become adults. That includes both boys and girls.

The report also says 43% of college women report experiencing violent or abusive dating behaviors. But, 81% of surveyed parents either believe teen dating violence is not an issue or admit they don’t know if it’s an issue or not.

One Place Family Justice Center, the Family Sunshine Center, and the Alabama Coalition Against Rape teamed up. They launched a series of webinars to help us understand and start a conversation with our teenagers. It’s called “Dating, Dialogue & Decisions.”

The first two webinars will be available on the One Place Family Justice Center’s Facebook page. The final webinar is set for February 28th on the Alabama Coalition Against Rape’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

{CAPTION HERE}
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
431 TRAFFIC CRASH
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Houston County intersection
The shooting is at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
Henry County teen fatally shot during dispute
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Suspect sought in Wednesday night Coffee County shooting

Latest News

Mike Wolfe from History Channel's 'American Pickers' show was seen dining at Amor & Tacos in...
Mike from History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ visits Andalusia, Montgomery
Job Fair
Wiregrass Public Safety Center hosting first responders job fair
SARCOA “Hospital to Home” program benefits families across the Wiregrass
SARCOA's new program helping those leaving the hospital
SARCOA
“Hospital to Home” benefits families across the Wiregrass
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey announces grants to help domestic violence victims