LIVE: Dothan is hosting Veteran Suicide Town Hall Wednesday morning

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The first Alabama Challenge Town Hall on Wednesday in Dothan will focus on an alarming number of suicides committed by military veterans.

“It is a great pleasure to be able to host such an important event and be first in Alabama to do so,” Mayor Mark Saliba said of the Town Hall.

One of 18 suicide victims in Alabama are veterans, though only about nine percent of those living in the state served in the military.

The rate is higher than other states, statistics that Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner W. Kent Davis attributes to several factors, including the high number of Alabamians who have served in combat.

He also believes poverty and lack of mental health services are contributing factors.

“It’s a difficult topic. It’s an uncomfortable topic for people to address,” Davis told News 4.

He continued, “Sometimes the invisible wounds of combat manifest themselves years later.

In 2020, 152 Alabamians took their lives.

“(That) makes me think we don’t do enough to help (veterans),” Saliba said.

Commissioner Davis stresses the Town Hall, to be successful, must have input from veterans, active military, and civilians.

“The first step in solving a problem or an issue is recognizing that you have an issue and that is what we are doing. The more community involvement in recognizing we have an issue; we’ll get to a solution much quicker,” he said.

The Alabama Challenge Town Hall (10 a.m. Wednesday) at the Dothan Opera House will be streamed on News 4.

Additional information for veteran services will also be provided.

