“Hospital to Home” benefits families across the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Personal care and home-delivered meals are a few services SARCOA’s “Hospital to Home” program is assisting seniors in need with after hospital discharge.

“They might have experienced some kind of event like a fall or a stroke, and they could need assistance with things at home,” says Jessica Marsh, Hospital to Home Transition Coordinator.

A stroke placed Makisha Thorn’s father in the hospital last summer, and SARCOA’s program saved her family from placing him in a long-term care facility.

“He is able to stay in his own environment,” expresses Makisha Thorn. “He’s not really one to be around crowds or people that he’s not familiar with and so that allows him the independence to stay private and secure.”

Not only benefitting him, but his family members as well.

“It is a lot easier cause he’s two houses down, so I’m able to go in and out on a regular basis,” says Thorn.

The program’s qualifications include the patient having a home to go to, as well as:

Marsh explains, “The person has to be a full Medicaid beneficiary, they have to have full Medicaid coverage, but it is important to note that they don’t have to have Medicaid only, they can be a dual-enrolled with Medicare and Medicaid.”

Benefitting the community and facilities by keeping people safe in the comfort of their own homes.

Referrals for this program are required and can come from hospital staff, family or the individual themselves.

The sooner SARCOA receives them, the better.

This is due to the program being extremely time sensitive, as coordinators have to get patients approved by the state before they are discharged.

You can call SARCOA to make a referral and get more information on the program.

The number is: (334) 793-6843.

