Headland names head football coach

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Headland Rams have announced their new head football coach.

The school is sticking with Reggie Melton.

Melton served as interim head coach from week 6 on in 2021.

Melton also served in roles as co-defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator for Headland last season.

He is heading into his 11th season of coaching with two stints at Houston County and one at Ashford.

Now he is continuing to work on building relationships with his players on and off the field.

“We had that talk early Friday morning before we entered the weight room and the guys, they were all happy for me clapping for me, hugged me, some of them came up and told them they loved me and I told them basically I’m here and I’m not going anywhere,” Melton said.

Spring practice for the Rams will start May 2nd and the team hosts a spring game against Dale County on May 20th.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

