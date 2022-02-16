Advertisement

Geneva County Sheriff requesting help for new patrol vehicles

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms is asking for some American Rescue Plan funds to replace an aging fleet.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms is turning to the county commission to help replace an aging patrol fleet.

The sheriff requesting the commission allocate some money from the American Rescue Plan Act for the needs.

The sheriff is also requesting a mobile command trailer and an incinerator for drugs confiscated and to be disposed of properly.

With mileage increasing, the wear of the vehicles is taking a toll on several of the patrol cars.

“Running at 25 to 30,000 miles you’re going to have over 100,000 miles on that vehicle and run it on the roads that we have, the maintenance cost is driving us completely out of budget with it,” Sheriff Helms said.

The newest patrol unit is just over a year old with 43,000 miles while the oldest vehcile in the fleet has 235,000 miles.

