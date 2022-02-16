Advertisement

Geneva County punches ticket to Montgomery; other Wiregrass scores

By Justin McNelley
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Bulldogs are back in the Sweet 16 after a 70-42 win over Ariton Tuesday night.

Other scores from around the Wiregrass:

Eufaula- 77, R.E. Lee - 65

Carroll- 65, Greenville- 56

Charles Henderson- 99, Headland- 64

BTW- 61, Dale County- 58

Houston Academy- 88, New Brockton- 22

Opp- 52, Wicksburg- 49

G.W. Long- 63, Abbeville- 58

