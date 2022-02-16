A furry friend making an impact at a local elementary school

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - To some she may just look like a four-legged friend, but to the students of Windham Elementary School, Cassie, is so much more.

She is all work and no play as a sight based facility dog.

“She is here for everybody for the teachers, for the students, for the staff for custodians her job is just to provide that little bit of extra security and comfort to everybody,” said Kimberly Henderson - Special Education Teacher, Windham Elementary School.

Kimberly Henderson received Cassie from a group in Montgomery called Service Dogs Alabama.

“Imagine if you can walk in the door and you’re greeted by your dog, and she tells them thank you and she shakes their hand and welcomes them and I have students who just come in throughout the day and just take a few minutes in one of the dog beds just to love her.”

But Cassie does more than comfort, she assists in the student’s education process.

“We can count her toes think about kids who don’t want to do math okay fine count Cassie’s toes can you count her toes for me how many ears does she have so there’s a lot of things we can do I have kids every single day who sit in one of the dog beds around the room and read to her so there’s no judgement they are reading to their dog.”

Most importantly Cassie makes school a safe place.

“So, I have anxiety and whenever I have anxiety or bad times in the morning, I come to Cassie every morning,” said Adlee - 2nd grade.

Cassie’s role at Windham does not stop at the students.

“Our PE coach feeds Cassie breakfast every single morning and she says that that starts her day off it makes her feel better and it just makes her day just now when you and I were walking through the hall Cassie went straight to a brand new teacher that teacher has only been here maybe ten days and Cassie can feel that she doesn’t discriminate based on anything it’s who needs her and that’s where she goes.”

Cassie has been at Windham Elementary School for the past two years.

