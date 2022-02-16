On the dotted line: three Geneva Panthers sign with Huntingdon

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a big day in Geneva as three Panthers put pen to paper to continue their football careers.

Longtime teammates Timothy McReynolds, Logan Adams and Preston Garner are sticking together next season at Huntingdon.

In their senior seasons at Geneva, the boys helped lead the Panthers to the first round of the playoffs.

Now, they are ready to live out their dreams of playing college ball and doing it together is just the icing on the cake.

“I’m ready to go out on the field to play with them and my brother,” said McReynolds. “So, it’s going to be like playing in high school again. It will still be the same. I know for sure it will.”

Adams added, “You don’t really dream about thinking that you’re going to play at a college with your teammates, you just want to make it, but then having the opportunity to continue playing with your teammates you’ve played with all your life is just unreal.”

“Us three have been three of the closest people from Geneva since we’ve been growing up playing football and all,” said Garner. “So, it’s crazy that us three, being that close, end up being the three to go play together at the same college. That’s just crazy.”

