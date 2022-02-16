Advertisement

Dothan’s Chamber works to grow small businesses and non-profits

Seminar
Seminar(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Growing capacity to serve more people.

That’s the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s goal with their “Small Business Seminar.”

Various small businesses and non-profits came together for Wednesday’s event.

Tips on leadership and learning opportunities were just two hot topics discussed.

The goal is to learn how the community can grow more and be better served.

Tami Page with Habitat for Humanity expresses, “This was an opportunity to update some of the really good information that’s come out around boards, and diversity and equity, so it was an awesome opportunity to just be able to share some new and exciting information for groups here in Dothan.”

Dothan’s chamber of commerce hosts seminars like this once a month.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The SUV Houston County Deputy Ben Parrish drove when he nearly died in a wreck.
Injured officer meets man who saved his life
Houston County Healthcare Authority member Taylor Knight.
Southeast Health board member quits amid lawmaker spat
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Adham Khaled Bakr was arrested Monday and taken to the Houston County Jail.
Man charged with 20 counts of child pornography
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old

Latest News

Cassie
A furry friend making an impact at a local elementary school
DHS juniors
Students are challenged to prepare for life after high school
The committee room fills up with law enforcement ahead of a hearing on HB272 - concealed carry...
Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit
Chickens
Georgia imposes poultry rules to keep bird flu out of state