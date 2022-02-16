Dothan’s Chamber works to grow small businesses and non-profits

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Growing capacity to serve more people.

That’s the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s goal with their “Small Business Seminar.”

Various small businesses and non-profits came together for Wednesday’s event.

Tips on leadership and learning opportunities were just two hot topics discussed.

The goal is to learn how the community can grow more and be better served.

Tami Page with Habitat for Humanity expresses, “This was an opportunity to update some of the really good information that’s come out around boards, and diversity and equity, so it was an awesome opportunity to just be able to share some new and exciting information for groups here in Dothan.”

Dothan’s chamber of commerce hosts seminars like this once a month.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.