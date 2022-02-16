Advertisement

Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit

The committee room fills up with law enforcement ahead of a hearing on HB272 - concealed carry...
The committee room fills up with law enforcement ahead of a hearing on HB272 - concealed carry bill - which was later approved.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would do away with the current requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

A divided House Public Safety Committee on Wednesday approved bill. It now moves to the full Alabama House.

State sheriffs and other law enforcement officials have opposed the legislation, arguing that the permits provide a crucial tool to combat crime and enhance public safety.

The proposal has been championed by gun-rights groups who argue that people shouldn’t have to pay a fee to carry a concealed handgun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV Houston County Deputy Ben Parrish drove when he nearly died in a wreck.
Injured officer meets man who saved his life
Houston County Healthcare Authority member Taylor Knight.
Southeast Health board member quits amid lawmaker spat
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Adham Khaled Bakr was arrested Monday and taken to the Houston County Jail.
Man charged with 20 counts of child pornography
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old

Latest News

Bill could cut down on care Florida nursing home residents receive
Bill could cut down on care Florida nursing home residents receive
The governor said the act is to empower parents of public school students with the right to...
Kemp introduces ‘Unmask Georgia Students Act’
Alabama riot bill heads under criticism toward a House vote
WATCH: Republican candidates forum in Dothan