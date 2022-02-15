Spaghetti Fundraiser - Family Fun Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan Civitan Club are teaming up to sponsor a spaghetti fundraiser on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Rotary Miracle Field. Funds will benefit the annual Family Fun Day (a day for special needs individuals and their families).

Plates are $7.00 each and dine-in or carry out will be available. Delivery will be available within the Dothan City limits on orders of 20 or more plates. Included on the plate will be spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, and a brownie. For ticket information please call Cathy Sizemore @ 615-3720 / email csizemore@dothan.org or contact Maggie Nickoley at 334-477-0626 / email margaret.nickoley@covan.com.

