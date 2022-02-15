Advertisement

Southeast Health board member quits amid lawmaker spat

Houston County Healthcare Authority member Taylor Knight.
Houston County Healthcare Authority member Taylor Knight.(Houston County Healthcare Authority)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Taylor Knight has resigned from the Houston County Healthcare Authority, stepping down during an ongoing dispute between the Authority and Houston County Commission.

An Authority spokesperson confirmed Knight’s resignation to News 4 on Monday but provided no information why he departed from the unpaid position.

Commissioner Ricky Herring (R-District 3) said he urged Knight, whom he calls a good friend, to remain on the Authority that oversees Southeast Health and its vast medical care network.

“(Knight told me) he was doing what he thought was best, not only for the hospital board (the Authority), but also for the county,” Herring said in a statement.

Knight’s departure comes as the Authority and Commission have been mired in controversy for months.

Herring and Brandon Shoupe (R-District 4) are balking at how they are forced to appoint the Authority---each of four commissioners chooses three members.

The issue for them is their selections are limited to those recommended by the Authority, which Herring calls “the fox guarding the hen house.”

Alabama lawmakers also joined the fray, with the House passing a bill two weeks ago that would, pending voter approval, give commissioners sole discretion in their appointments.

That measure is pending in the Senate, but with a promise by Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) to push it forward if a solution is not found.

After his vote was tabled Monday at his request, Herring indicated that progress has been made during negotiations between commissioners and Authority leadership on how members are selected. He declined to elaborate.

Herring will appoint Knight’s replacement on February 28 when commissioners next meet.

Here is Herring’s full statement regarding Knight’s resignation:

“I was a part of a meeting over the weekend where a board member voluntarily chose to resign. This board member said he was doing what he thought was best not only for the hospital board but for the county. I have been good friends with this board member for many years and this is not what I wanted, but it is what he chose to do. I have the upmost respect for him for the reasons behind his decision.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce endorses Jeff Coleman in his Congressional race on January...
Is Jeff Coleman’s congressional candidacy doomed from the start?
inmate
2 charged after report of stolen woodchipper
The SUV Houston County Deputy Ben Parrish drove when he nearly died in a wreck.
Injured officer meets man who saved his life
Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested.
Murder at Club Underground in Campbellton
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

The 10-question survey ends on Sunday, February 28th.
Spaghetti Fundraiser - Family Fun Day
The SUV Houston County Deputy Ben Parrish drove when he nearly died in a wreck.
Injured officer meets man who saved his life
Dothan Lady Wolves claim Class 7A Area 3 Tournament title
Dothan Lady Wolves claim Class 7A Area 3 Tournament title
She finds creative ways each day in February to teach students about Black history.
Teacher portrays prominent African American figures through wardrobe