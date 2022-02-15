Southeast Health board member quits amid lawmaker spat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Taylor Knight has resigned from the Houston County Healthcare Authority, stepping down during an ongoing dispute between the Authority and Houston County Commission.

An Authority spokesperson confirmed Knight’s resignation to News 4 on Monday but provided no information why he departed from the unpaid position.

Commissioner Ricky Herring (R-District 3) said he urged Knight, whom he calls a good friend, to remain on the Authority that oversees Southeast Health and its vast medical care network.

“(Knight told me) he was doing what he thought was best, not only for the hospital board (the Authority), but also for the county,” Herring said in a statement.

Knight’s departure comes as the Authority and Commission have been mired in controversy for months.

Herring and Brandon Shoupe (R-District 4) are balking at how they are forced to appoint the Authority---each of four commissioners chooses three members.

The issue for them is their selections are limited to those recommended by the Authority, which Herring calls “the fox guarding the hen house.”

Alabama lawmakers also joined the fray, with the House passing a bill two weeks ago that would, pending voter approval, give commissioners sole discretion in their appointments.

That measure is pending in the Senate, but with a promise by Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) to push it forward if a solution is not found.

After his vote was tabled Monday at his request, Herring indicated that progress has been made during negotiations between commissioners and Authority leadership on how members are selected. He declined to elaborate.

Herring will appoint Knight’s replacement on February 28 when commissioners next meet.

Here is Herring’s full statement regarding Knight’s resignation:

“I was a part of a meeting over the weekend where a board member voluntarily chose to resign. This board member said he was doing what he thought was best not only for the hospital board but for the county. I have been good friends with this board member for many years and this is not what I wanted, but it is what he chose to do. I have the upmost respect for him for the reasons behind his decision.

