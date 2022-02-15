Advertisement

A new online service is spotlighting childcare providers across the Wiregrass

Childcare service
Childcare service(Childcare service)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It helps parents see all of their options in one location, and give area businesses a boost.

It’s called the Southeast Alabama Childcare Provider guide. It lists information for over one hundred childcare providers in eleven counties.

Southeast Alabama Works partnered with the group for this project.

Their director says resources like this one can ease the burden of finding childcare, and help businesses recruit new employees.

“They’re suffering for workers as well as other industries and so what we were hoping to do was if we could encourage businesses to participate in some type of program for their employees that that number one might help them with retention other current employees and also for recruiting other employees,” said Ann Marie Carr - Executive Director, Southeast Alabama Works.

You can find the list by going to the Southeast Alabama Works website.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce endorses Jeff Coleman in his Congressional race on January...
Is Jeff Coleman’s congressional candidacy doomed from the start?
The SUV Houston County Deputy Ben Parrish drove when he nearly died in a wreck.
Injured officer meets man who saved his life
inmate
2 charged after report of stolen woodchipper
Adham Khaled Bakr was arrested Monday and taken to the Houston County Jail.
Man charged with 20 counts of child pornography
Alabama senator proposing decriminalizing personal marijuana possession for minor offenses

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
Computers for Seniors
A local library is looking to help seniors step into the generation of technology
Blind date with a book
The Headland Public Library is giving you the chance to go on a blind date, with a book
Child Porn Charges
ADHAM BAKR child porn charges