A new online service is spotlighting childcare providers across the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It helps parents see all of their options in one location, and give area businesses a boost.

It’s called the Southeast Alabama Childcare Provider guide. It lists information for over one hundred childcare providers in eleven counties.

Southeast Alabama Works partnered with the group for this project.

Their director says resources like this one can ease the burden of finding childcare, and help businesses recruit new employees.

“They’re suffering for workers as well as other industries and so what we were hoping to do was if we could encourage businesses to participate in some type of program for their employees that that number one might help them with retention other current employees and also for recruiting other employees,” said Ann Marie Carr - Executive Director, Southeast Alabama Works.

You can find the list by going to the Southeast Alabama Works website.

