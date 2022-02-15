Mostly sunny this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another cool morning to start the day, temperatures in the upper 20s lower to middle 30s across the area. This afternoon we will warm up into the middle to upper 60s with plenty of sun. Tomorrow will be even warmer than today with highs in the middle 70s. Thursday highs will reach the upper 70s ahead of our next cold front that will move in that evening into overnight, this could bring the risk of some strong to severe thunderstorms but right now our threat looks low. Cooler behind the front on Friday and into Saturday before our next chance of rain to start the next week on Monday.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 66°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – A Few Clouds. Low near 44°. Winds: E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and storms late. Low: 58° High: 77° 70%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 62° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 62° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 68° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 49° High: 67° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 78° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

