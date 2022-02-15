Man charged with 20 counts of child pornography

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with 20 counts relating to child pornography.

Adham Khaled Bakr was arrested Monday and taken to the Houston County Jail.

He is charged with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Each charge carries a $15,000 bond for a total of $300,000.

According to jail records, the offenses allegedly occurred on January 31.

