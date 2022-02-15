Advertisement

Man charged with 20 counts of child pornography

Adham Khaled Bakr was arrested Monday and taken to the Houston County Jail.
Adham Khaled Bakr was arrested Monday and taken to the Houston County Jail.(Source: Houston County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with 20 counts relating to child pornography.

Adham Khaled Bakr was arrested Monday and taken to the Houston County Jail.

He is charged with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Each charge carries a $15,000 bond for a total of $300,000.

According to jail records, the offenses allegedly occurred on January 31.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested.
Murder at Club Underground in Campbellton
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce endorses Jeff Coleman in his Congressional race on January...
Is Jeff Coleman’s congressional candidacy doomed from the start?
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
Drivers can attach an emergency contact at alea.gov.
Alabamians urged to add emergency contact to driver’s license
Former Alabama State Representative R. Nolan Williams.
Former legislator Nolan Williams dies

Latest News

She finds creative ways each day in February to teach students about Black history.
Teacher portrays prominent African American figures through wardrobe
EMS
Geneva County mayors give commission ultimatum for EMS
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 14, 2022
EMS
Geneva County Commission meeting EMA funding