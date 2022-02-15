A local library is looking to help seniors step into the generation of technology

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re having trouble with the “generation of technology,” the Headland Public Library may be able to help.

The library is offering “Computer for Seniors” classes, which cover many topics, and even train those who take part on tasks like powering on a computer – using a mouse and keyboard and entering and exiting applications

“We have a lot of patrons that come in here that they have never been exposed to the newer technology that is coming out and we really want our patrons to be able to utilize the free services that we have here you can utilize them if you don’t know how to use the technology,” said Caitlin Aplin - Headland Public Library, Director.

Patrons are also encouraged to bring their own devices if they feel more comfortable with their own computers. The library plans to hold a “Computer for Seniors” every month, with each class featuring a different topic.

If you would like to take part in these classes, you must call the library at 334-693-2706.

