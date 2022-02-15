The Headland Public Library is giving you the chance to go on a blind date, with a book

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Have you ever wanted to go on a blind date but to afraid of the outcome? The Headland Public Library is putting their own twist on a blind date without the commitment, through a blind book challenge.

Allowing patrons to choose a book from a small selection they have setup.

You just read the book, rate the book and then return it.

“We’re really trying to teach our patrons not to judge a book by their cover and try to walk out of here with something a little bit different than what they would normally grab,” said Caitlin Aplin, Headland Public Library, director, “So what we have is a book that we have wrapped in wrapping paper put a tiny little hint to what the book could be about because some people may not want to read a romance even though it is February some people may not want to read a thriller but they can still pull something that seems of interest to them.”

The blind date with a book also offers options in large print and digital and runs the whole month of February.

A special prize from the Stockyard in Headland will be given to one lucky reader.

