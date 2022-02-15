Advertisement

The Headland Public Library is giving you the chance to go on a blind date, with a book

Blind date with a book
Blind date with a book(Blind date with a book)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Have you ever wanted to go on a blind date but to afraid of the outcome? The Headland Public Library is putting their own twist on a blind date without the commitment, through a blind book challenge.

Allowing patrons to choose a book from a small selection they have setup.

You just read the book, rate the book and then return it.

“We’re really trying to teach our patrons not to judge a book by their cover and try to walk out of here with something a little bit different than what they would normally grab,” said Caitlin Aplin, Headland Public Library, director, “So what we have is a book that we have wrapped in wrapping paper put a tiny little hint to what the book could be about because some people may not want to read a romance even though it is February some people may not want to read a thriller but they can still pull something that seems of interest to them.”

The blind date with a book also offers options in large print and digital and runs the whole month of February.

A special prize from the Stockyard in Headland will be given to one lucky reader.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce endorses Jeff Coleman in his Congressional race on January...
Is Jeff Coleman’s congressional candidacy doomed from the start?
The SUV Houston County Deputy Ben Parrish drove when he nearly died in a wreck.
Injured officer meets man who saved his life
inmate
2 charged after report of stolen woodchipper
Adham Khaled Bakr was arrested Monday and taken to the Houston County Jail.
Man charged with 20 counts of child pornography
Alabama senator proposing decriminalizing personal marijuana possession for minor offenses

Latest News

Childcare service
A new online service is spotlighting childcare providers across the Wiregrass
WTVY News 4 at Five
Computers for Seniors
A local library is looking to help seniors step into the generation of technology
Child Porn Charges
ADHAM BAKR child porn charges