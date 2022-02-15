Advertisement

Florida sees highest number of U.S. travelers in state’s history

Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly 40 million people visited the state between October and December 2021.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tourism in Florida continues to thrive.

Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly 40 million people visited the state between October and December 2021.

We’re told these numbers surpass pre-pandemic levels. DeSantis said overall, nearly 118 million U.S. travelers visited the state in 2021. He said this is the highest level in Florida’s history.

VISIT FLORIDA officials said 29 million Americans visited the Sunshine State in the last three months of 2021. They added about 1.5 million overseas visitors took a trip to Florida between October and December 2021. Most of these visitors, according to Governor DeSantis, were from Latin American countries. He said more than 700,000 of the state’s international visitors came from Colombia.

More than 350,000 Canadians also traveled to Florida over this same time period.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

