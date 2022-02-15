Advertisement

Dothan Lady Wolves claim Class 7A Area 3 Tournament title

Dothan will now make its third straight Class 7A Sweet 16 appearance.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is the triumph of the underdogs as the Dothan girl’s basketball team proved rankings do not matter.

The Lady Wolves entered the Class 7A Area 3 tournament as the 4th seed but came out on top as the champions.

Dothan took out the number one seed and rival Enterprise on night one with a 10-point victory to advance.

The Wildcats were a team the Wolves fell to twice in the regular season.

Then the ladies beat out Prattville for the area crown and a spot in the Class 7A Sweet 16.

Now, Dothan is gearing up to make the trip to Montgomery for regional semi-finals.

“Nobody expected us to win at all,” said sophomore Charisma Doss. “Nobody expected us to go so far from being in fourth place then us moving to first place. Everybody was shocked but we showed everybody.”

Sophomore Nakayshiah Critten added, “People was doubting we was working hard we was practicing hard. It was hard work all around.”

“It gives us a lot of momentum,” said senior Amiyah Rollins. “It keeps us to keep going further and further. Even though they doubted us at first we still keep going and going.”

The Lady Wolves will now make their third straight Class 7A Sweet 16 appearance Wednesday at 9 A.M. when they take the court with Central Phenix.

