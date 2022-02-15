Advertisement

Dothan High unveils mascot statue

Dothan High statue
Dothan High statue(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After three years, Dothan City School leaders thought it was time to add school spirit at Dothan High.

Tuesday morning athletes gathered outside, not knowing what was in store for them.

The big surprise: a Dothan wolf statue in front of the main entrance.

The unveiling took place during the girls’ basketball team’s sendoff to Montgomery to compete in the regional championship.

Superintendent Dr. Coe hopes the statue is something students can be proud of.

“Having this in the prominent location that it’s in certainly gives them a chance to have a good place for photo-ops for classes, just a good gathering place, and again it’s a symbol of pride for what we have here in the new Dothan High School,” Coe expresses.

A second, smaller statue in front of the DHS gym will be installed tomorrow.

