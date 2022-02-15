Advertisement

Bill could cut down on care Florida nursing home residents receive

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the pandemic has shone a spotlight on problems nursing homes are facing, lawmakers are revising rules that would change facility staffing.

These proposed changes are referred to as ‘Modernization of nursing home facility staffing,’ but those in opposition say these two bills would lower the standard of care patients receive in nursing homes.

House Bill 1239 and Senate Bill 804 would cut the number of hours certified nursing assistants would be required to care for patients from two-and-a-half hours to two hours per day. Under the legislation, one hour of that would be provided by licensed nursing staff. The rest could be provided by direct care substitutes.

Substitutes helping perform daily tasks would include dental, dietary and mental health professionals.

The state director for AARP, Jeff Johnson, said this would mean less care and a lower quality of care ultimately affecting the mental and physical health of patients.

“Its going to mean people go longer without eating, are longer in soiled diapers or unable to go to the bathroom,” said Johnson. “We need to figure out how nursing homes have the resources to provide great care when we need that and how to do it in a way that everyone recognizes caregiving isn’t just something nice to do it’s essential.”

In order to help with understaffing issues and pandemic fatigue employees face working in nursing homes, Johnson said he supports the Senate initiative to pay CNA’s better.

The house bill advanced to its next committee on Monday. The senate bill is expected to be heard in its last committee later this week.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

