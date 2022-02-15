Big Warm-up Underway

SYNOPSIS – Much warmer air is moving into the Wiregrass, with highs well into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see a cold front pass Thursday night, bringing us a few showers and thunderstorms, with somewhat cooler air for Friday. The weekend is looking great with highs in the 60s and dry skies.

TONIGHT – Clear, a few clouds arrive late. Low near 43°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray shower late. Low near 55°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, scattered evening showers & thunderstorms. Low: 55° High: 77° 70% at night

FRI: Cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 56° High: 66° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 64° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 73° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 81° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

