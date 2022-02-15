Advertisement

Big Warm-up Underway

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Much warmer air is moving into the Wiregrass, with highs well into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see a cold front pass Thursday night, bringing us a few showers and thunderstorms, with somewhat cooler air for Friday. The weekend is looking great with highs in the 60s and dry skies.

TONIGHT – Clear, a few clouds arrive late. Low near 43°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray shower late. Low near 55°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, scattered evening showers & thunderstorms. Low: 55° High: 77° 70% at night

FRI: Cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 56° High: 66° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 64° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 73° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance.  Low: 58° High: 81° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce endorses Jeff Coleman in his Congressional race on January...
Is Jeff Coleman’s congressional candidacy doomed from the start?
The SUV Houston County Deputy Ben Parrish drove when he nearly died in a wreck.
Injured officer meets man who saved his life
inmate
2 charged after report of stolen woodchipper
Adham Khaled Bakr was arrested Monday and taken to the Houston County Jail.
Man charged with 20 counts of child pornography
Alabama senator proposing decriminalizing personal marijuana possession for minor offenses

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-15-22
Mostly sunny this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-15-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-15-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 14, 2022
WTVY Wx Logo
Warmer Days Ahead