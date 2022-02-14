Advertisement

Warmer Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Another cold night is on the way, but we’ll turn warmer as the week progresses. A cold front will eventually pass later Thursday into Thursday night, bringing us a round of showers and thunderstorms. Severe chances look low at this point, but it’s worth monitoring closely. We’ll turn a touch cooler for Friday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 34°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 66°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear, a few clouds arrive late. Low near 44°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 44° High: 75° 5%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 77° 70% late

FRI: Cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 56° High: 62° 20%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 40° High: 62° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 40° High: 68° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 49° High: 67° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

