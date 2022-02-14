Advertisement

Transplant recipient spends Valentine’s Day with new heart and life mission

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For nearly a decade, Jerome page has been traveling to UF Health Shands from Panama City to receive heart care. Last December he checked in for good with hopes of receiving a new heart.

Extreme shortness of breath, passing out, and fluid build-up are just a few symptoms Jerome faced as part of his heart problems, stemming from high blood pressure.

“The hard thing is just not knowing… I guess that’s a part of life because you never know what the next minute is going to bring,” Jerome said.

On his birthday, January 4, he woke up not knowing whether he would make it to another Valentine’s day with his wife Jacklon. He ended that day with a new heart.

“Thank god I lasted long enough to get a heart and that was a blessing,” Jerome said.

A journey Jerome said wasn’t easy but was possible with the support of his wife along with his doctors and nurses.

“Just so blessed and so grateful. So grateful,” Jacklon added.

Now with a new heart and more love to give, Jerome said his new mission in life is to raise money to help other transplant recipients with rent and utilities.

“My focus, besides my wife and family is going to be on focusing on helping other transplant recipients. I mean thank god I had the opportunity to get a new heart. I want everyone to get a second chance at life,” Jerome added.

Jerome also received a new kidney the day after he received his heart. The Page’s valentines day plans today include getting his stent removed.

