Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect wanted for allegedly hitting an Opelika police officer with a vehicle earlier this month has been captured.

Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in Troup County, Georgia, Sunday.

Jarren Allen was arrested in Troup County earlier today. More information will be released tomorrow morning. Posted by Opelika Police Department on Sunday, February 13, 2022

Police responded to the Kroger parking lot on Enterprise Drive in Opelika around 1 p.m. Feb. 2 in reference to a driver striking a cart return.

Allen attempted to flee the scene and hit the officer with the vehicle, police say.

Authorities say the officer was able to dispatch additional units and rescue responded to the scene. The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Allen has been charged with first degree assault, failure to render aid, and possession of a controlled substance.

