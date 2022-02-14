Advertisement

Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured

Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in...
Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in Troup County, Georgia, Sunday.(Opelika Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect wanted for allegedly hitting an Opelika police officer with a vehicle earlier this month has been captured.

Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in Troup County, Georgia, Sunday.

Jarren Allen was arrested in Troup County earlier today. More information will be released tomorrow morning.

Posted by Opelika Police Department on Sunday, February 13, 2022

Police responded to the Kroger parking lot on Enterprise Drive in Opelika around 1 p.m. Feb. 2 in reference to a driver striking a cart return.

Allen attempted to flee the scene and hit the officer with the vehicle, police say.

Authorities say the officer was able to dispatch additional units and rescue responded to the scene. The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Allen has been charged with first degree assault, failure to render aid, and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested.
Murder at Club Underground in Campbellton
FNF Player of the Week: Early County senior Tyler Winns
Early County High School student loses battle to cancer
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
File Photo: TROY University (Source: WSFA)
Troy student suspended pending sexual assault investigation
Former Alabama State Representative R. Nolan Williams.
Former legislator Nolan Williams dies

Latest News

Drivers can attach an emergency contact at alea.gov.
Alabamians urged to add emergency contact to driver’s license
Twenty-three rapid training programs will be offered, with demonstrations of several at...
Alabama Community College System to offer rapid job training for high-demand industries
Well, the good times continued to roll in Panama City Beach, as day two of the Mardi Gras and...
Mardi Gras and Music Festival 2022 Wraps
Camp Fletcher
Historic Camp Fletcher, founded by the first African-American registered nurse in Alabama, is still going strong