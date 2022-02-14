Advertisement

Suspect dead following officer involved shooting in Oxford

Oxford officer involved shooting
Oxford officer involved shooting(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead following an officer involved shooting in Oxford early Monday morning.

It happened around midnight after Oxford police say a suspect stole a vehicle at gunpoint.

A pursuit began during which the suspect reportedly began firing at officers along I-20.

The suspect was shot as officers returned fire at Airport Rd and AL. Hwy 21. The driver was killed at the scene. No officers were injured.

