Public Safety Center offering First RAD course of 2022

Wiregrass Public Safety Center
Wiregrass Public Safety Center(Source: Wiregrass Public Safety Center)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We will be hosting our first R.A.D. Women’s Self-Defense course of 2022 at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center on March 12th and 19th. Both days will complete the 12 hour course. Space is limited to 25 students.

The Dothan Police Department is now offering rape and aggression defense class for women and girls ages 12 years and older.

Cost to attend is $20, due on the first day of class.

For more information or to register, email speters@dothan.org or call 334-615-3690.

