Mother of boy, 3, shot to death in Montgomery grieves, demands justice

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The mother of the 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed inside a vehicle while riding near downtown Montgomery Friday is sharing her heartbreak. Kemyasha Green is grieving her son, Ja’Seyon Green, and demanding justice for his death.

“I would like to bring my son’s situation to the public eye,” Ms. Green said. “Ja‘Seyon didn’t deserve to have anything happen to him. He was an innocent bystander. My baby was only 3-years-old.”

The little boy was a passenger in a vehicle traveling through the area of North Decatur Street and Graves Street, just blocks from the Alabama Capitol, when shots rang out. He was fatally struck by one of the bullets.

So far there have been no arrests, and police have not released any updates to the public.

“He didn’t deserved to have his life cut short due to the reckless and inconsiderate behavior,” Green explained. “I would like the community to help me seek justice for my son and get his name out into the public.”

The circumstances surrounding the homicide are still under investigation. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up to support the victim’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
