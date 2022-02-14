Advertisement

Kemp: Let parents opt kids out of masks through June 2023

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Source: Tori Gessner, WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to let Georgia public school parents opt their children out of school mask mandates would only run through June 30, 2023.

Kemp on Monday took repeated shots at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as he discussed it, underlining the political basis of the move.

The measure, which is being introduced by Republican Sen. Clint Dixon of Buford, would say that school districts couldn’t require face coverings unless parents could opt their children out.

Kemp made the move after GOP primary rival David Perdue attacked Kemp for not doing more to end masking in schools.

A copy of SB 514 can be found here.

