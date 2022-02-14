Advertisement

Kemp introduces ‘Unmask Georgia Students Act’

The governor said the act is to empower parents of public school students with the right to...
The governor said the act is to empower parents of public school students with the right to choose whether their child must wear a mask while on school grounds.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that floor leader Sen. Clint Dixon (R-Gwinnett) will introduce the “Unmask Georgia Students Act.”

The governor said the act is to empower parents of public school students with the right to choose whether their child must wear a mask while on school grounds.

“Parents know how best to care for their children, and that includes when it comes masking,” said Kemp. “While some districts continue to ignore the science and force their students to remain masked throughout the school day, the ‘Unmask Georgia Students Act’ ensures parents have the final say. As we enter the third year of facing COVID-19, it is past time for a return to normal and for decisions regarding protection against the virus to be made by individual Georgians and their families — not the government.”

Once enacted, the legislation would ensure that no local board of education, superintendent, or personnel of public and state charter schools could impose any rule requiring students to wear a face mask or cover without an opt-out choice for parents. The “Unmask Georgia Students Act” would also prevent schools and educators from penalizing a student, academically or otherwise, as a result of the parent’s decision.

“I’m grateful to be working alongside the governor yet again to fight for the wellbeing of students and to uphold the rights of their parents,” said Dixon. “The ‘Unmask Georgia Students Act’ reaffirms what has always been true — parents are the best decision-makers when it comes to the health and education of their children. This legislation ensures that those rights are not infringed on by misguided policies.”

The governor’s office said roughly 45 school districts in Georgia have one or more schools that are still imposing mask mandates on students. At least nine school districts have 10 or more schools still imposing mask mandates.

A copy of SB 514 can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested.
Murder at Club Underground in Campbellton
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce endorses Jeff Coleman in his Congressional race on January...
Is Jeff Coleman’s congressional candidacy doomed from the start?
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
Former Alabama State Representative R. Nolan Williams.
Former legislator Nolan Williams dies
Drivers can attach an emergency contact at alea.gov.
Alabamians urged to add emergency contact to driver’s license

Latest News

inmate
2 charged after report of stolen woodchipper
Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in...
Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power