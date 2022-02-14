Is Jeff Coleman’s congressional candidacy doomed from the start?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman purchased television advertisements during Sunday’s Super Bowl promoting a second run for Congress, though his Republican campaign may never get off the ground.

Coleman filed paperwork and paid his qualifying fee on Thursday, one day before an extended qualifying deadline would have ended, per al.com.

However, there is doubt as to whether he filed in time, an issue blurred by conflicting federal court rulings.

A January 28 deadline was extended until February 11 when federal judges ruled that Congressional districts redrawn by Alabama’s Legislature last year violated the Voting Rights Act.

However, on February 7, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed that lower court’s ruling, but failed to address whether the qualifying deadline should revert to January.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said he will leave that matter to political party leadership and is prepared to certify names provided to him by March 9.

The state Republican Party has not commented on the issue, though insiders believe the party will likely reject Coleman’s candidacy.

Coleman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Coleman finished far ahead of six other candidates in the 2020 Congressional primary, but then his campaign floundered and he lost in the runoff to Barry Moore, who cruised to ultimate victory over a Democratic rival.

If Coleman is disallowed from the ballot, Moore would be unopposed in the party primary.

Coleman’s premium priced ads that aired during local Super Bowl game breaks criticized President Biden and questioned Moore’s performance on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.