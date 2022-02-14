Advertisement

Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll

The Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes to swap places with Auburn, which had spent the past three weeks at No. 1.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) - Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes to swap places with Auburn, which had spent the past three weeks at No. 1.

The Tigers fell to No. 2 after losing at Arkansas.

This is the Zags’ third stint at No. 1 this season.

Providence climbed to No. 8 for its highest ranking since January 2016. Wyoming, Arkansas and Alabama were the week’s new additions.

The No. 22 Cowboys are in the poll for the first time since 2015.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RANKTEAMRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS RANK
1GONZAGA21-214962
2AUBURN23-214131
3ARIZONA22-213704
4KENTUCKY21-413505
5PERDUE22-411633
6KANSAS20-411518
7BAYLOR21-4114810
8PROVIDENCE21-2109311
9DUKE21-410737
10VILLANOVA19-691115
11TEXAS TECH19-68589
12ILLINOIS18-677813
13UCLA17-571112
14HOUSTON20-47006
15WISCONSIN19-563114
16TENNESSEE18-659519
17SOUTHERN CAL21-455421
18OHIO ST.15-650316
19MICHIGAN ST.18-648517
20TEXAS18-741020
21MURRAY ST.24-229023
22WYOMING21-3190-
23ARKANSAS19-6158-
24UCONN17-711224
25ALABAMA16-980-

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado St. 29, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota St. 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise St. 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.

