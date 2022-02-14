Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll
(AP) - Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes to swap places with Auburn, which had spent the past three weeks at No. 1.
The Tigers fell to No. 2 after losing at Arkansas.
This is the Zags’ third stint at No. 1 this season.
Providence climbed to No. 8 for its highest ranking since January 2016. Wyoming, Arkansas and Alabama were the week’s new additions.
The No. 22 Cowboys are in the poll for the first time since 2015.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|GONZAGA
|21-2
|1496
|2
|2
|AUBURN
|23-2
|1413
|1
|3
|ARIZONA
|22-2
|1370
|4
|4
|KENTUCKY
|21-4
|1350
|5
|5
|PERDUE
|22-4
|1163
|3
|6
|KANSAS
|20-4
|1151
|8
|7
|BAYLOR
|21-4
|1148
|10
|8
|PROVIDENCE
|21-2
|1093
|11
|9
|DUKE
|21-4
|1073
|7
|10
|VILLANOVA
|19-6
|911
|15
|11
|TEXAS TECH
|19-6
|858
|9
|12
|ILLINOIS
|18-6
|778
|13
|13
|UCLA
|17-5
|711
|12
|14
|HOUSTON
|20-4
|700
|6
|15
|WISCONSIN
|19-5
|631
|14
|16
|TENNESSEE
|18-6
|595
|19
|17
|SOUTHERN CAL
|21-4
|554
|21
|18
|OHIO ST.
|15-6
|503
|16
|19
|MICHIGAN ST.
|18-6
|485
|17
|20
|TEXAS
|18-7
|410
|20
|21
|MURRAY ST.
|24-2
|290
|23
|22
|WYOMING
|21-3
|190
|-
|23
|ARKANSAS
|19-6
|158
|-
|24
|UCONN
|17-7
|112
|24
|25
|ALABAMA
|16-9
|80
|-
Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado St. 29, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota St. 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise St. 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)