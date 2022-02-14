Advertisement

Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is encouraging those with Valentine-themed names to check the Florida Unclaimed Property Database. Who knows, you might find some hidden treasure.

“People don’t realize one in five Floridians have something in our unclaimed property vault,” Patronis, said. “It wasn’t long ago that I was on a phone call taking a call in one of our call banks and 25 thousand dollars was going to a family that didn’t know it existed.”

For those who may not know what unclaimed property is, it is a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. That’s according to the CFO.

“If it is lost if it is in our hands and we would love to reunite you with what is your money,” Patronis said. “Again over 300 million dollars was distributed last year to those that decided to check out our website.”

But how do you search for unclaimed property in the state? It’s easy all you need is a computer and the internet.

Just go to FLtreasurehunt.gov, you’ll type in your name, a loved one names your business the list goes on and on and just simply hit search.

