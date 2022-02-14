Advertisement

First graders spread love on Valentine’s Day

By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, some local elementary students were given an opportunity to celebrate.

Instead of normal PE, Selma Street kindergarten through sixth graders had a dance party!

The theme was Valentines’ Day of course.

It was a fun opportunity for the kids to let loose and be themselves.

First graders Kinley and Jaliyah got their groove on and had such a good time.

They want to wish everyone a “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

