First graders spread love on Valentine’s Day
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, some local elementary students were given an opportunity to celebrate.
Instead of normal PE, Selma Street kindergarten through sixth graders had a dance party!
The theme was Valentines’ Day of course.
It was a fun opportunity for the kids to let loose and be themselves.
First graders Kinley and Jaliyah got their groove on and had such a good time.
They want to wish everyone a “Happy Valentine’s Day!”
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
