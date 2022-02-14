Denton Road construction starts this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) -

Beginning on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, milling operations will begin on Denton Road between the Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway - to include the intersection of Denton Road and the Ross Clark Circle.

This work is anticipated to be completed in two (2) days. Traffic will be controlled utilizing pilot cars leading traffic through the construction zone. The traveling public is urged to avoid this area, if possible.

If you need to utilize this traffic corridor during this time, please anticipate delays.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.