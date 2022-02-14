Advertisement

Denton Road construction starts this week

Road Constructions
Road Constructions(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) -

Beginning on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, milling operations will begin on Denton Road between the Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway - to include the intersection of Denton Road and the Ross Clark Circle.

This work is anticipated to be completed in two (2) days. Traffic will be controlled utilizing pilot cars leading traffic through the construction zone. The traveling public is urged to avoid this area, if possible.

If you need to utilize this traffic corridor during this time, please anticipate delays.

